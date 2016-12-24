Cleveland bank robbed Christmas Eve morning

CLEVELAND – A lone suspect robbed a bank on Pearl Road in Cleveland late Saturday morning.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI tells Fox 8 that a man walked into the Citizens Bank on Pearl Road just before noon, handed the teller a robbery note and stated that he had a weapon. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the bank, heading into the parking lot.

The suspect is a male between 5’5″-5’7″, has a thin build and a light-colored beard and mustache. He appeared to be in his late 30’s.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.