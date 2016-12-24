Christmas Forecast: Gray skies and mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures gradually warm as we head into the holiday weekend. Right now, 40s with drizzle/mist and light showers on this Christmas Eve morning. Christmas will be very quiet, albeit mainly gray but mild, with a showery and mild Monday.

The only places where a trace of remnant snow may be seen on the ground (where it isn’t piled up high, like in parking lots) will be in the traditional snow belt that received over two feet in places only a week or two ago. Having said that, it appears that this Christmas will be snowless (officially at Hopkins Airport). But what are the odds of seeing at least a trace of snow on the ground OR at least falling in the air?

As of today, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the Holiday weekend and beyond, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F: