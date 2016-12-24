× Chagrin Falls senior dies in Akron car accident

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Students, staff and families in the Chagrin Schools school district are mourning the loss of a classmate.

17-year-old Grant Wilson, a senior at Chagrin High School, was killed in a car accident in Akron Friday evening at 7:35 p.m.

The Akron Police Department says that Grant was a passenger in a car driving south on North Portage Path. The car was making a left-hand turn when Jeep traveling north on North Portage Path hit the car on the right rear passenger door, sending the car off the road and into a utility pole.

All three people in the car were taken to area hospitals. The car was driven by a man from Chagrin Falls. His 15-year-old daughter was the other passenger in the car.

The driver of the Jeep was a man from Akron.

The police have no further details on the accident yet, but did report that it caused a power outage in the area.

The school district released a statement on Saturday:

William Westbrook, Chagrin Falls High School student body president also released a statement on behalf of the students:

“As Grant’s classmates at Chagrin, we are deeply saddened to hear the news about Grant’s tragic death. As our district administrators put it, Grant was positive, courteous, friendly, and talented. He was a truly special member of the Chagrin community, and as we continue to mourn his passing, we will strive to achieve heights in our lives that would make him proud.”

Members of the class have set up a GoFundMe account in order to help the Wilson family with all of the costs associated with this tragedy.

Click here for the GoFundMe account.