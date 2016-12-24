Browns tied up with Chargers 7-7 in the 1st quarter

The San Diego Chargers face the perfect opponent against which to end their losing streak as they visit the winless Cleveland Browns on Saturday for their final road game of the season. San Diego is assured of finishing with a losing record after dropping four of its last five contests – and each of its last three, including a 19-16 setback against Oakland in Week 15.

Scoring has not been a problem for the Chargers as they are second in the AFC with 43 touchdowns – one behind conference-leading Buffalo, but they have allowed the same amount of points as they’ve scored this season (366) and won only two of their first seven road games. Cleveland will be attempting to register its first victory of any kind in 2016 after losing all four preseason contests and each of its first 14 regular-season matchups. The Browns, who are hoping to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to post an 0-16 record, have lost each of their last six games by double digits – scoring fewer than 14 points in every contest in that span. Cleveland has reached the 20-point plateau just five times overall this season and once since a 28-26 defeat at Tennessee in Week 6.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (5-9): One of the brightest spots in an otherwise disappointing season has been Philip Rivers, who ranks sixth in the league in passing yards (3,795) and fourth in touchdown tosses (29). All has not been rosy for the veteran quarterback, however, as he has thrown a league-worst 18 interceptions and committed eight fumbles. Cornerback Casey Hayward, who was the only member of the team selected for the Pro Bowl, leads the NFL with seven interceptions.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-14): While the team is looking to avoid making history for the wrong reason, Joe Thomas landed in the franchise’s record book by being selected to appear in the Pro Bowl for the 10th time. The veteran tackle, who has earned the honor every year since joining the league in 2007, passed Jim Brown and Lou Groza (nine apiece) for the most selections in Browns history and joined Merlin Olsen (14), Mel Renfro (10), Barry Sanders (10) and Lawrence Taylor (10) as the only NFL players to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. Terrelle Pryor, who has made 66 catches for 877 yards and four TDs in his first season as a receiver, is expected to play versus San Diego despite having torn ligaments in his finger.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, who is questionable after missing last week’s loss with hip and knee injuries, is three yards away from his first career 1,000-yard season.

2. The Browns promoted Trey Caldwell from the practice squad and waived fellow DB Trae Elston.

3. San Diego has won five of the last six meetings but suffered a 7-6 loss on Oct. 28, 2012 in its last visit to Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Chargers 33, Browns 10

