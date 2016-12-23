Vandals cause $10K in damage to Mentor movie theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio-- The Mentor Police Department released photos of two people suspected of vandalizing a movie theater.

Officers were called to the Atlas Cinemas on Diamond Centre Drive just after midnight Wednesday.

Police said two males caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Investigators say they first caused serious damage to a restroom, then went into one of the theaters.

"They found an empty theater that wasn't being used or nobody was watching a movie at the time and were able to sneak in there. They never did pay for a ticket; they snuck into the theater somehow and caused this damage," said Lt. Mike Majernik, Mentor police.

Police say the damage was significant and might have been worse, but a manager discovered them and kicked them out.

"After kicking them out, he realized that they had unbolted some of the seats in the theater and threw the nuts and bolts at the movie screen, causing damage to the movie screen. It's gonna have to be replaced.."

The suspects were seen getting away in a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Govedich at 440-205-3293.