Escaped fugitive in custody after three arrested for helping him

CLEVELAND– An inmate who escaped is now back in police custody.

US Marshals said Donald Gunderman was arrested on East 75th St. in Cleveland on Friday. He was found hiding in an upstairs bedroom. He was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail where he will be held pending further investigation.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction earlier posted the update on their Facebook page.

Ohio Adult Parole officers were moving Gunderman and another inmate on Thursday. Marshals said when the vehicle stopped at the treatment facility on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, Gunderman assaulted an officer and fled on foot.

U.S. Marshals, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol searched the area for the 33-year-old, but were unable to locate Gunderman; however, he was taken into custody Friday.

According to the Marshals Service, they arrested Deanna Taylor, 42, Alfred Dicenzi, 30, and Natasha Gunderman, 29, for helping him.

“Citizens are being warned not to assist this fugitive or they will be prosecuted and risk spending the holidays in jail,” Marshals said in a news release earlier on Friday.

Gunderman has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for burglary, theft and drugs.

