Carrie Fisher’s brother says actress is ‘out of emergency’ and stabilized: AP
LOS ANGELES — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack.
TMZ reported that Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
People on the plane were administering CPR. When the plane landed, she was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” and is in critical condition.
Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.
Passengers who were on the same flight were tweeting about it and sending their thoughts and prayers to the actress.
Actors including “Star Wars'” Mark Hamill who, of course, plays Luke Skywalker, are sending love and special thoughts.
We will continue to bring you updates on FOX 8 News and here on FOX8.com.