Carrie Fisher’s brother says actress is ‘out of emergency’ and stabilized: AP

Posted 4:36 pm, December 23, 2016, by and , Updated at 07:38PM, December 23, 2016
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise "Star Wars" Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic "Star Wars" music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: (L-R) Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise "Star Wars" Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic "Star Wars" music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

TMZ reported that Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

People on the plane were administering CPR. When the plane landed, she was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” and is in critical condition.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

Passengers who were on the same flight were tweeting about it and sending their thoughts and prayers to the actress.

Actors including “Star Wars'” Mark Hamill who, of course, plays Luke Skywalker, are sending love and special thoughts.

We will continue to bring you updates on FOX 8 News and here on FOX8.com.

Related stories