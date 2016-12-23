× Carrie Fisher’s brother says actress is ‘out of emergency’ and stabilized: AP

LOS ANGELES — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

TMZ reported that Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

People on the plane were administering CPR. When the plane landed, she was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” and is in critical condition.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

Passengers who were on the same flight were tweeting about it and sending their thoughts and prayers to the actress.

Actors including “Star Wars'” Mark Hamill who, of course, plays Luke Skywalker, are sending love and special thoughts.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Be well @carrieffisher. Thoughts, hopes, and the Force are with you. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 23, 2016

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016