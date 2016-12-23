Thieves fail in two ATM smash-and-grab robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two attempted ATM smash-and-grab robberies.

The would-be thieves used a stolen van to smash into the Urban Food Mart at East 79th Street and Cedar Avenue. They left a huge hole in the building, but didn't get the ATM.

When police arrived, they found the van running across the street from the store. The van was stolen out of Lorain.

Then on Cleveland's west side, a stolen van with handicapped plates was used to small into Delicatessen Groceries. That's located on West 65th Street and Bridge Avenue. The suspects didn't take the ATM.

