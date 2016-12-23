Massillon police pull over suspected drunk driver, realize he’s dressed as a clown

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Massillon police pulled over a suspected drunk driver and then realized the man behind the wheel was dressed as a clown.

Police say David Simon admitted to officers he had a few drinks.  He was coming from a party where he was hired to be a clown.

He was cooperative and was arrested.  Massillon police say this is not Simon's first offense; he has two prior OVI convictions.

Officers say even though this isn't your typical suspect, nothing really surprises them; they've seen it all.

