Little boy gives back one year after saving Christmas in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A year ago, a little boy in Cleveland saved Christmas!

To thank the city for helping him catch "The Crump" last year, CJ and his family returned to Public Square on Friday to hand out gifts and spread Christmas cheer.

Last December, FOX 8 News joined forces with Cleveland police, the Cleveland Office of the FBI and A Special Wish Foundation to make CJ's dream of being an officer come true. He was born with a rare heart condition.

One year ago, CJ's day started at FOX 8 as he was sworn in as police chief for the day. He then had the chance to meet Santa and go to Tower City.

He even had lunch with police, met Mayor Jackson, met several Indians players and headed to the Rock Hall to close the case.

It was a wonderful day!

And, today -- CJ was back in uniform while spreading cheer.

The little boy's family says he's in great health; he's in first grade now. He still wants to be a police officer when he grows up. "I still want to be a police officer because it's a fun job," CJ told us.

And, for Christmas? CJ is hoping Santa brings him a remote-controlled truck.

**Read more about CJ, here**