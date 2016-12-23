Indians’ Jose Ramirez already saying goodbye to Mike Napoli

CLEVELAND– It’s clear there will be a few changes to the Cleveland Indians roster for the 2017 season.

But Tribe third baseman Jose Ramirez isn’t waiting for official word from the club to send his well wishes to Mike Napoli.

Ramirez posted the following photo on Twitter Friday morning with the caption, “I’m gonna miss this big guy. Gracias por toda tu ayuda #PartyAtNapolis.” The phrase in Spanish means, “Thank you for all your help.”

I'm gonna miss this big guy. Gracias por toda tu ayuda #PartyAtNapolis pic.twitter.com/dnhk8XG7wc — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) December 23, 2016

Napoli is a free agent. The team did not make a qualifying offer to the first baseman and occasional designated hitter. In November, president Chris Antonetti said the team had a strong interest in keeping Nap and fellow free agent Rajai Davis.

Since the Tribe signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion, it looks like the Party at Napoli’s in Cleveland is coming to an end.

Encarnacion agreed to terms with the Indians Thursday night, several sources reported. The 33-year-old had 42 home runs and 127 RBIs for the Blue Jays last season.

