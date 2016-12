Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Western Reserve Suzuki School is a not-for-profit music school that draws students from all over Northeast Ohio. The school offers instruction in violin, viola and cello based on the Suzuki philosophy that believe children learn music by listening.

This group ranges in age from 6 to 16 years old and is under the direction of Dr. Marlene Moses. To learn more about the Western Reserve Suzuki School click here.

