Firefighters struggled to get water to fire that killed 9-year-old girl in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio-- Firefighters struggled to get water to the fire that claimed the life of a girl at a Lorain trailer park.

Crews were called to a trailer on Reid Avenue in Lorain shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. They arrived 4 minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke pouring out of the windows.

Fire officials said water pressure was so low they had to call in two more engines to battle the blaze. Neighbors told FOX 8 News they helped firefighters with hoses.

Family members said a woman was babysitting her granddaughter in the home. She jumped out a window to escape.

According to fire officials, the 9-year-old girl did not make it out. Firefighters found her once they were able to get inside. Her name has not been released.

The grandmother was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

