Family’s van stolen with Christmas gifts inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Thieves targeting easy-to-steal minivans have left a local family without any of the Christmas gifts they planned to have under their tree this weekend.

Madeline Nunez and her daughter, Yomeris Delgado, of Cleveland spent the day Thursday shopping for 12 children in their extended family.

"It was my first big paycheck and I have been walking to and from work so I could save every bit of my check to make sure my kids, they had a good Christmas," said Delgado.

"We all had just recently got good jobs so we could all afford, you know, make sure they all had a good Christmas, so we got up early, went to Toys 'R' Us, Five Below, ended up at Roses and we were in there, not even fifteen minutes," said Delgado.

Surveillance video apparently shows thieves using a device that can unlock older minivans.

"They click it until one of the locks pop up and then they have like a special key and it turns it on because, according to how they got into my van and what's seen on the camera, it only took them ten seconds. He jumped into the driver's seat and turned it on and left," said Nunez.

The victims say inside the van was about $800-worth of presents, for which the victims were gathering receipts to give to Cleveland police.

Nunez says police told her thieves intentionally target the older minivans because they are the vehicle of choice for smash-and-grab robberies, where the thieves try to take ATM machines.

Two such attempted robberies happened in Cleveland late Thursday, both involving stolen minivans.

Nunez says police initially believed her stolen van was used in one of those robberies, but later confirmed that the vehicle identification numbers do not match.

On Friday, her van, as well as the gifts that were inside, were still missing.

"We had to explain to (the children) there's not much we can do now. Nobody goes back to work until after Christmas so it's hard and people just take the little bit that you have," said Nunez.

The victims say while they are upset that the van was stolen, what they find really heartbreaking is the loss of what was inside.

"You guys really really messed up my kids' Christmas and I really hope you guys realize what you did, not to just my kids, but my nieces and nephews, and especially my mom; you guys are really, really horrible for what you did," said Delgado.