Family of missing Lafayette Township trustee asks for public’s help

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- The family of missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron released a statement on Friday.

Macron, 45, was last seen Dec. 16 when he left his home in Medina. His office was later found ransacked and his SUV was discovered abandoned in a parking lot on Beachside Boulevard in Chippewa Lake. Investigators said they found blood in both locations.

His wife, Victoria Macron, issued the following statement:

"My family and I would like to thank the investigators working to bring Bryon home and those who are keeping our family in their thoughts and prayers. The local authorities and the FBI are doing all they can, but we need the public's help. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Medina County Sheriff's Department and Sgt. Kevin Ross of the detective bureau at 330-725-9116.

Macron has been a Lafayette Township trustee since 2010. He is the father of three girls and a former Marine.

"He's a devoted family man, loving father and husband and to us it's completely out of character for him," said Capt. David Centner, with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

"We're still looking at all aspects of a missing persons investigation and we still have hope that we're gonna find Mr. Macron alive and well, and reunite him with his family," Centner said.

