× December 23, 2016 Road Trip: Hartville Christmas

Natalie took you on a very festive road trip to Hartville, Ohio! Hartville is exactly a one hour drive from Cleveland. We stuffed as much small town fun into one show as we could, but you can discover even more about Hartville by visiting:

www.discoverhartville.com

Maize Valley Market & Winery

6193 Edison St NE

Hartville, Ohio

(330) 877-8344

www.maizevalley.com

www.facebook.com/Ohiowine

Modern Vintage

110 Prospect Avenue, S.

Hartville, OH 44632

110 Prospect Avenue, S.

Hartville, OH 44632

(330) 256-6790

www.facebook.com

www.trwmodernvintage.wordpress.com

Sol Pie Pizza

3159 Whitewood St NW

North Canton, Ohio

(330) 494-3131

www.solpiepizza.com

www.facebook.com/ErmannosLegendaryPizza

Best Bib and Tucker

127A Mill St.

Hartville, Ohio 44632

(330) 877-3308

**Behind The Chocolate Factory

www.shopbestbibandtucker.com

www.facebook.com/BestBibAndTucker

The Front Porch Store

936 West Maple Street

Hartville, OH 44632

330-877-2041

www.gentlebrook.org/divisions/front-porch-store

www.gentlebrook.org

Nanny Goat Naturals

Hartville Marketplace

1289 Edison St NW

Hartville, Ohio

(330) 412-6499

www.facebook.com/pheasantviewdairygoats

The Pierogi Lady

Hartville Marketplace

1289 Edison St NW

Hartville, Ohio

(330) 690-2129

www.mypierogilady.com

www.facebook.com/The-Pierogi-Lady

Vaughan’s Custom Made Sports Wear

6125 Smith-Kramer Street N.E.

Hartville, Ohio 44632

(330) 877-9677

www.custommadesportwear.com

Moore Than Coffee

864 W Maple St (Edison Plaza by Marc’s)

Hartville, Ohio

(330) 499-2284

www.facebook.com/MoorethanCoffeeInc

Manor House

Quail Hollow State Park

13480 Congress Lake Ave.

Hartville, Ohio 44632

Park Office: (330) 877-6652

www.quailhollowpark.net