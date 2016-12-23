December 23, 2016 Road Trip: Hartville Christmas
Natalie took you on a very festive road trip to Hartville, Ohio! Hartville is exactly a one hour drive from Cleveland. We stuffed as much small town fun into one show as we could, but you can discover even more about Hartville by visiting:
Maize Valley Market & Winery
6193 Edison St NE
Hartville, Ohio
(330) 877-8344
www.maizevalley.com
www.facebook.com/Ohiowine
Modern Vintage
110 Prospect Avenue, S.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 256-6790
www.facebook.com
www.trwmodernvintage.wordpress.com
Sol Pie Pizza
3159 Whitewood St NW
North Canton, Ohio
(330) 494-3131
www.solpiepizza.com
www.facebook.com/ErmannosLegendaryPizza
Best Bib and Tucker
127A Mill St.
Hartville, Ohio 44632
(330) 877-3308
**Behind The Chocolate Factory
www.shopbestbibandtucker.com
www.facebook.com/BestBibAndTucker
The Front Porch Store
936 West Maple Street
Hartville, OH 44632
330-877-2041
www.gentlebrook.org/divisions/front-porch-store
www.gentlebrook.org
Nanny Goat Naturals
Hartville Marketplace
1289 Edison St NW
Hartville, Ohio
(330) 412-6499
www.facebook.com/pheasantviewdairygoats
The Pierogi Lady
Hartville Marketplace
1289 Edison St NW
Hartville, Ohio
(330) 690-2129
www.mypierogilady.com
www.facebook.com/The-Pierogi-Lady
Vaughan’s Custom Made Sports Wear
6125 Smith-Kramer Street N.E.
Hartville, Ohio 44632
(330) 877-9677
www.custommadesportwear.com
Moore Than Coffee
864 W Maple St (Edison Plaza by Marc’s)
Hartville, Ohio
(330) 499-2284
www.facebook.com/MoorethanCoffeeInc
Manor House
Quail Hollow State Park
13480 Congress Lake Ave.
Hartville, Ohio 44632
Park Office: (330) 877-6652
www.quailhollowpark.net