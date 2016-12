EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey– You know what Buddy the Elf always says: “Smiling’s my favorite!”

There were a lot of smiles outside of a New Jersey school on Thursday morning thanks to a crossing guard.

WPVI said Kevin McGuigan dressed up as Will Ferrell’s popular Christmas character to surprise kids at J. Harold Van Zant School.

The Evesham Township Police Department loved what McGuigan did so much that they shared photos on their Facebook page, with a “well done” message.