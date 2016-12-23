Closer to Christmas: Few soggy snowflakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up to 9 p.m. Friday, the only precip reports up to this point have been a cold rain only. Temperatures are close enough to 32°F to allow a few soggy snowflakes to mix in tonight and early Saturday morning, but the majority of the precip will likely come out of the clouds as a cold rain.

Temperatures gradually warm as we head into the holiday weekend. Right now, 40s with a slight chance of wintry mix on Christmas Eve morning. Christmas will be very quiet albeit mainly gray but mild, with a showery and mild Monday.

The only places where a trace of remnant snow may be seen on the ground (where it isn’t piled up high, like in parking lots) will be in the traditional snow belt that received over two feet in places only a week or two ago. Having said that, it appears that this Christmas will be snowless (officially at Hopkins Airport). But what are the odds of seeing at least a trace of snow on the ground OR at least falling in the air?

As of today, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the Holiday weekend and beyond, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.