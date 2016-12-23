Chance for wintry mix Christmas Eve morning; Mild on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limited morning sun this morning will be short lived as clouds return in the afternoon and evening. Those clouds may lead to scattered showers of rain or wet snow that may linger into early Christmas Eve morning. If you have small children who want to see it snowing on Christmas Eve, your only opportunity to point that out will be a CHANCE near sunrise Saturday:

Temperatures gradually warm as we head into the holiday weekend. Right now, 40’s with a slight chance of wintry mix on Christmas Eve morning. Christmas will be very quiet albeit mainly gray but mild, with a showery and mild Monday.

As of today, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the Holiday weekend and beyond, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.