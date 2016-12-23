× Cavs’ J.R. Smith out 12 to 14 weeks after thumb surgery

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith will be out for a couple months following thumb surgery.

The Cavs’ shooting guard injured his right thumb in the first half of Tuesday night’s win in Milwaukee. He did not return to the game.

Renowned hand surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham of Northwell Health of New York performed the surgery at the Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center in Montrose Friday morning, the team said.

“Smith will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation for his thumb and his return to play timeline is currently projected at 12 to 14 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate,” the Cavaliers said in a statement.

Cleveland is 21-6 and sits on top of the Eastern Conference. The teams takes on the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena and hosts the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day.

