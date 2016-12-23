Bump-and-run carjackings: What you can do to protect yourself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a story that you have heard many times. A driver comes to a stop at a traffic light and another car rear ends them.

When they get out to check the damage, someone jumps into the car and steals it.

The so-called bump and run is one of the most common forms of carjacking. The thieves pray on the fact that many people just want to do the right thing and exchange information so they will get out of their car.

In an accident, the law does require that you exchange information, but police say it doesn't allow for you to put yourself into harms way

"Always call the police right away. You're not bothering us. It's part of our job to document those crashes," said Westlake Police Captain Guy Turner.

Although he is not speaking about any specific case, Turner said drivers should use their own judgment when accidents occur.

He said if you feel that the situation may be a bit dodgy, stay in the car and ask the owner other car to follow you to the nearest police station, fire station or any public place, like a gas station, where there are a lot of people.

"If you have any concerns, just don't like the area, the other person involved is acting strange, trust your instincts. We're not going to charge you with a hit skip if you go to a well-lighted, populated place and call the police. And say I was just in an accident and didn't like the way things were coming down and I drove over here, you are well within the law," Turner said

Police cannot come to every fender bender accident, however, Turner said by letting them know there was an accident, there is a record of what happened.

In general, police said personal safety is more important than anything else and they advise motorist to just use their instincts.

They also said in the event someone does threaten you and to take your vehicle, let them have it.