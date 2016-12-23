UPDATE: South Euclid police say report of kidnapped girl was a hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio --South Euclid police now say the report of a kidnapped girl was a fake report.

A man, who called in the information to police, is believed to have made up the story. Police don't even know if the girl even exists.

Earlier in the evening, an Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from a Walmart parking lot. The man said two black males took her. He gave police specific details.

But, now, police tell FOX 8 's Kevin Freeman they believe it was a hoax. Police told him the person who reported the kidnapping could face serious charges.

Stay with FOX 8 News and fox8.com for the latest.