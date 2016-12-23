× A huge deal! Indians add 200 new season ticket holders after Edwin Encarnacion deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — So how big was the Edwin Encarnacion deal for the Cleveland Indians?

Friday, the Indians ticket office was supposed to be closed, but they opened it following the news.

Twelve people worked the phones as the team added what was first thought to be about 100 new season ticket accounts. The Indians said they ended the day at nearly 200 new accounts.

Only 109 days until the boys are back home!

**More on your Cleveland Indians**

109 days until the boys are back home. pic.twitter.com/93DEpB6HRH — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 23, 2016