A huge deal! Indians add 200 new season ticket holders after Edwin Encarnacion deal

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 04: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a three-run walk-off home run in the eleventh inning to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 in the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — So how big was the Edwin Encarnacion deal for the Cleveland Indians?

Friday, the Indians ticket office was supposed to be closed, but they opened it following the news.

Twelve people worked the phones as the team added what was first thought to be about 100 new season ticket accounts. The Indians said they ended the day at nearly 200 new accounts.

