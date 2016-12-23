97-year-old Sandusky woman, police K-9 bond over Hungarian roots

SANDUSKY, Ohio– The newest member of the Sandusky Police Department already has a fan.

K-9 Onur, which is pronounced “honor,” joined the department earlier this week. The pup is three and a half years old, and is from Hungary.

A woman reached out to the department about the K-9, saying,”If Onur is feeling homesick for some honest to goodness Hungarian conversation. I know my mom would love to chat with him.” The woman’s mother came to the United States from Budapest at the age of 15.

On Thursday, 97-year-old Helen got to meet Onur and his handler, Ofc. Teddy Ohlemacher. The pictures are adorable.

Onur, who responds to Hungarian commands, passed his state certification on Tuesday.