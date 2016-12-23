2-year-old son of Cleveland police officer dies after shooting self

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a toddler shot himself Friday morning.

Officers responded to Library Avenue near Fulton Road in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. According to police, a 2-year-old boy shot himself.

The child was taken to nearby MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The boy is the son of a 54-year-old Cleveland police officer, Jose "Tony" Pedro, who was hired in 1993. Cleveland police said the gun was the officer's service weapon.

No arrests have been made.

FOX 8's Jack Shea reports that it was the older brother of the little boy, Dominic Pedro, who asked neighbors to call 911 after discovering his brother had been shot.