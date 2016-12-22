Woman sought in Shaker Heights carjacking

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– Police in Shaker Heights are working to identify a woman suspected of carjacking.

It happened in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Chagrin Boulevard on Dec. 13. Police said the suspect walked up to an elderly woman and demanded her car keys. The woman got away with the victim’s car.

The suspect was described as being about 5 foot 5 and 150 pounds. She appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old, police said. She was wearing a dark-colored coat with the hood tied tight around her face.

Anyone with information should call the Shaker Heights Police Department at 216-491-1234.