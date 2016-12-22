Willoughby check cashing place robbed at knifepoint

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– The Willoughby Police Department released photos following a holdup at a check cashing place.

The suspect walked into Check Into Cash on Robinhood Drive Wednesday afternoon, and demanded, “all of the 100s and 50s.” Police said he pointed a large knife at two employees.

The man told workers not to move for 30 minutes or, “They will be back.” He fled the scene with the cash in a large, white plastic bag. He may have left in a tan-colored Ford Taurus.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find him.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black San Francisco Giants jacket, baggy orange pants, black shoes, and orange and black hat, and a black scarf.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Stewart or Detective Krejsa at the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4210.