Weather Forecast: Light snow showers, flurries

Winter arrived at 5:44 Wednesday morning. Look on the bright side, starting today, we gain daylight, beginning with an extra 3 seconds today, and 11 seconds on Friday:

A cold front is moving through early this morning A few light snow showers and flurries. Little to no accumulation expected. There could be a little lake effect snow following the front late this morning into the afternoon. Up to 1″ is possible in the primary snow belt.

Temperatures gradually warm as we head into the holiday weekend. Right now, 40’s with a slight chance of wintry mix on Christmas Eve morning, mainly dry Christmas, then a showery and mild Monday. Upper 50’s are a distinct possibility by Monday (for one day).

