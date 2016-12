Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re always on the lookout for great barbecue! When we heard about a new smokehouse in Parma, we had to check it out – and it was worth the drive!

Barabicu Smokehouse is located near the corner of Ridge and Snow Roads in Parma.

www.facebook.com/BarabicuSmokehouse

www.barabicubbq.wixsite.com/smokehouse