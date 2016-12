Christmas is just a few days away, and this year it falls on a Sunday.

The last time that’s happened was 2011, and it won’t happen again until 2022.

Some churches are changing their Christmas services as a result.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that at least two churches there will not hold regular services on Sunday so members, staff and volunteers can spend time with their families.

Instead, they are having Saturday morning and evening services for Christmas Eve.

