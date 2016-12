× Portion of I-71N closed after crash involving semi, ODOT vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 71 northbound is closed due to an accident involving a semi and an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle.

I-71 north is closed at West 14th Street. Drivers can continue on to Interstate 490 east as an alternate route.

The crash happened at just after 12:30 p.m.

