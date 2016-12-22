Police look for man who robbed Family Dollar employees at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Family Video in Akron.

Police say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the 1117 S. Arlington St. location.

Employees said the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the registers. When the clerk didn’t move fast enough, the suspect pulled a gun out from his waistband and demanded money again.

The clerk opened the registers and handed the suspect an unreported amount of cash before the suspect ran away.

The suspect is described as being a black male, 25-30 years of age between 5’5 and 5’7″ and between 170 and 180 pounds.

He had a beard and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white star design at the bottom of the sleeves and along the waistline. He also was wearing black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.