‘Operation Jingle Tails’ is underway at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — It’s almost Christmas — and there are lots of dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter who would love a new home for the holidays.

Operation Jingle Tails is underway at the shelter now. Anyone who would like their adopted friend delivered to their house on Christmas Eve by Santa Paws’ elves can call the shelter for details.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridasy from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.