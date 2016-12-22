Mother defends mountain of gifts: ‘The haters will hate’

ISLE OF MAN, British Islands — To say Emma Tapping loves Christmas would be an understatement.

The British woman made headlines last year when she posted a picture of Facebook showing a massive pile of presents around the tree for her three children and husband.

She did it again this year — and went bigger than ever before.

She said it’s the result of hard work, saving, and planning.

“Another year of my family making me proud everyday,” Tapping wrote on her Facebook post. “They deserve a great Christmas.”

As for the backlash she receives on social media? Tapping doesn’t care.

“The haters will hate but nothing and no one will change how I do Christmas,” she wrote.

Tapping said she spent about $1800 on the gifts and bought them all without using credit cards. She said she is an “ace” bargain hunter.

Last year, each of her children got 87 gifts. This year, each will receive about 96 presents.