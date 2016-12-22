Man recorded video in Westlake store restroom, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio– Westlake police are searching for a man suspected of recording others in a department store restroom.

The incident happened at the Nordstrom Rack in Crocker Park at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Westlake police said a man was recording another man with a cellphone in the restroom. The victim confronted the suspect, who admitted to recording.

The victim followed the man to the Main Street parking garage and flagged down a passing officer, police said. But the suspect was already gone.

The suspect was about 23 years old and 5 foot 8. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a writing on the front; a gray, waist-length coat; a green garment, which was sticking out from under the coat; jeans; black earrings; and green shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.