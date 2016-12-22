Man in Akron gets back irreplaceable items stolen from him including father’s ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- Thieves have been busy this holiday season stealing packages that have been delivered to homes then left on front porches or doorsteps.

But for Kyle Barron of Akron what was inside the packages that were taken from his home is priceless and irreplaceable.

Barron says he lost both of his parents within a year and a half.

After his mother died around Thanksgiving, he and his brother went through the family home in Oregon and packaged the photographs and keepsakes that meant the most to them in three boxes, including his father's ashes.

He shipped the boxes by U.S. Postal Service to his Akron home, but after they were delivered last Wednesday they vanished.

"It's been extraordinarily taxing. My wife and I have had a couple of long evenings really upset crying about it because, you know, it's-- especially my dad's remains-- the thing that was tearing me apart was knowing that they could be in a landfill; they could be at somebody's house; they could be sitting somewhere in a trash can and it was tearing me up inside," said Barron.

Barron filed a police report and turned to local media appealing for the thieves to return the contents unharmed, no questions asked.

"That's kind of a touchy subject because obviously I would love to see anybody who would steal people's purchases or belongings, you know, brought to justice for doing such a thing. In this case all I wanted was my irreplaceable stuff back and if I had to promise that I wouldn't press charges or say anything or do anything I would have held to that," said Barron.

On Thursday, a neighbor, learning what was in the boxes, says he saw some footprints in the snow leading up to a vacant house across the street and decided he needed to check things out.

"I had to know, had to make sure I went up there alongside the house and the packages were there," said John Shepherd.

Shepherd says he found the boxes concealed by bushes beside the house, opened but apparently intact. The contents frozen solid after more than a week of exposure to the elements.

"I can't imagine what it would be like just to lose those forever and I'm glad I just-- like I said-- I had a hunch and I went over there because I just had to know and I'm glad I could help," said Shepherd.

Carefully taking inventory of the contents, Barron says everything he packed in them appeared to be there: a paperweight that was on his father's desk; a jade teapot that was his grandfather's; some of his mother's jewelry; priceless photographs, and his father's ashes.

"I know it's just ashes but like I couldn't stand to think that my dad was in a landfill somewhere, you know? What I mean I couldn't deal with that the first couple of nights; it kept me up not knowing where he was and he's right here," said Barron.

Barron says when he had the packages shipped he paid to have them left at his home only if the U.S.P.S was able to get a signature.

In a letter, the Akron postmaster admits the packages were left at the house without the signature.

Officer Brian Crisswell of the Akron Police Department was grateful to see a happy ending.

"It's a good thing, man. Merry Christmas. That's how it should be: This guy gets his stuff back; that's a big deal," said Crisswell.

"These were some big, heavy packages. The shipping labels were right on top of them. It cost 70 bucks to ship each one of these packages because they were so heavy and somebody definitely thought if somebody was going to spend that much shipping something that it probably has something worth something in it. They just didn't know it was only worth something to me," said Barron.