Man escapes custody while being transported from Cuyahoga County Jail

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped police custody on Thursday.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction posted on its Facebook page that Donald Gunderman, a parole violator at large, escaped while being transported from the Cuyahoga County Jail to Lorain Correctional Institution.

They are working with local law enforcement to catch him.

If you see him, you’re asked to please contact the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.