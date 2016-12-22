Helping others: 80 coats handed out to keep people warm this winter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One local organization is helping make sure people stay warm this winter.

The non-profit organization, Giving Life Foundation, passed out about 80 coats Thursday afternoon in Cleveland Heights. Those who attended the event also got dinner and a few other gifts.

“We want to try and help as many people as possible have a wonderful holiday. We have about 300 more coats to give away,” said Renina Black, President of the Giving Life Foundation.

Giving Life Foundation works in partnership with Burlington Coat Factory, Toys for Tots, and K.I.D.S. Fashion Delivers.

“We have also had people who have extra coats donate to us as well,” Black said.

Anyone who is in need of a coat should call 216-282-7153.