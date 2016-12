Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Great Lakes Science Center has a lot of fun activities planned for students off from school on winter break. Dante Centuori and Robyn Kaltenbach brought a couple examples of the 'Winter Week' activities into the Fox 8 studio and Kristi Capel couldn't help but get caught up in the action.

Click hereĀ to learn more about Winter Week activities at the Great Lakes Science Center.