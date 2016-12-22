Fox Recipe Box: Eggnog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eggnog is a traditional holiday drink and according to Jim Chakeres from the Ohio Poultry Association it is not difficult to make. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson got a cooking lesson from Jim on how to put together this festive beverage.

Classic Cooked Eggnog

6 eggs

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp salt

4 cups milk, divided

1 tsp. vanilla

Beat eggs, sugar and salt in large heavy saucepan until blended. Stir in 2 cups of milk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly but gently, until mixture is just thick enough to just coat a metal spoon with a thin film and temperature reaches 160F, about 15 minutes. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat immediately.

Stir in remaining 2 cups milk and vanilla. Refrigerate, covered, until thoroughly chilled, several hours or overnight.

Classic Eggnog with Raw, Pasteurized Eggs

6 pasteurized eggs, separated

¼ cup sugar, plus 1 tablespoon

¼ tsp salt

4 cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

With a mixer, beat the egg yolks until they lighten in color. Gradually add the ¼ cup sugar and continue to beat until dissolved. Add the milk and vanilla, stir to combine.

With a mixer, beat the egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add one tablespoon sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Whisk the egg white mixture into the yolk mixture. Chill.

Just before serving, stir brandy, rum or bourbon into eggnog, if desired. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg and/or cinnamon.

For richer eggnog, substitute half-and-half or light cream for some of the milk.

To keep eggnog cold during a party, set punch bowl or pitcher in a bed of crushed ice.