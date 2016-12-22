Portion of I-71N closed after crash involving semi, ODOT vehicle

Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Orchestra

Posted 9:48 am, December 22, 2016

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Campus International School is a unique K-8 school located on the campus of Cleveland State University. The school is a part of the Cleveland Municipal School District.

The school benefits from a partnership with Cleveland State University and works to create an environment for urban students to encourage them to follow a path to college.

The Campus International School Orchestra is under the direction of Jennifer Lewis.

Click here to learn more about Campus International School.