Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Orchestra

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Campus International School is a unique K-8 school located on the campus of Cleveland State University. The school is a part of the Cleveland Municipal School District.

The school benefits from a partnership with Cleveland State University and works to create an environment for urban students to encourage them to follow a path to college.

The Campus International School Orchestra is under the direction of Jennifer Lewis.

