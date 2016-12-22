Few flurries, then temps heading into the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a typical winter day in Northeast Ohio: cloudy and cold with temperatures in the mid 30s. It’s a bit breezy with wind chills in the teens. There could be a few light snow showers and flurries; little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures gradually warm as we head into the holiday weekend. Right now, expect 40s with a slight chance of a wintry mix on Christmas Eve morning; should be out by noon. I’m keeping it mainly dry and balmy on Christmas. (Sorry it does not look like a white Christmas.) A showery and mild Monday on tap with upper 50s are a distinct possibility (for one day only).

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.