Family’s beautiful underwater Christmas surprise brings veteran to tears

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- After years of trying to make her father's wish come true, the daughter of a local veteran gave him an emotional holiday surprise.

He served in the Navy during the Korean War but didn't talk much about his service to his children while they were growing up.

And, when he finally did, it gave his daughter an idea: Take her dad's picture down to the ship he once served on. It sunk off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

It seemed like a mission impossible.. then it happened.

Suzanne Stratford was there as the underwater tribute was revealed. It was a beautiful moment.

