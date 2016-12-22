× December 22, 2016

Spiced Wine

Spice up your holiday parties with spiced wine! Here with the recipe was Ryanne Haditsch from Thorncreek Winery & Gardens!

Don’t have plans for New Year’s yet? You can head to their New Year’s Eve Dinner at Thorncreek Winery in Aurora. It starts at 4pm on Saturday, December 31st. The cost is only $39.99 and includes three-course dinner and champagne toast! Reservations are required.

www.thorncreekwinery.com

Barabicu Smokehouse

We’re always on the lookout for great barbecue! When we heard about a new smokehouse in Parma, we had to check it out – and it was worth the drive!

Barabicu Smokehouse is located near the corner of Ridge and Snow Roads in Parma.

www.facebook.com/BarabicuSmokehouse

www.barabicubbq.wixsite.com/smokehouse

Cooking Latkes

We welcomed Rivky Gancz from the Fromovitz Chabad Center to make us fresh latkes! Join in the Menorah Lighting on Tuesday, December 27th at 6pm! It’s happening at Eton Chagrin Boulevard and is free to the public!

www.etonchagrinblvd.com

Southwest General: New Year, New You

Here to help you make changes in 2017 was Karen Rasich-Seigel, Executive Director of Lifeworks of Southwest General!

www.swgeneral.com

Moss at Movies

David took you behind-the-scenes of the new movie, “Passengers”.

www.passengersmovie.com

Last Minute Gifts & Outfits

Struggling to find that perfect gift? Here with a long list that ladies will love was Isabel Pritchett from Sanity.

www.sanitystyle.com

www.facebook.com/SanityChagrinFalls

www.instagram.com/sanitystyle

Pickwick & Frolic

It’s a very busy time of year on East 4th Street! Nick Kostis from Pickwick & Frolic joined us with a few friends!

Join them at Pickwick & Frolic for their New Year’s Eve Party! It features Comedian, Greg Morton, a hand-carved buffet and champagne toast! Packages start at $50 a person.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Hudec Dental

This guest took some pain out of dental work! We welcomed Dr. Laurel Gans from Hudec Dental.

www.hudecdental.com