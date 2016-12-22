× Cleveland woman, baby found safe after she was last seen on Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman, who was 8-months pregnant when she disappeared on Halloween, has been found safe.

Cleveland police received a call on Thursday that Diane Christburg was at a local hospital, where she had her baby. Both are doing okay.

Christburg said she had been staying with the newborn’s father. She stated she had not been kidnapped or held against her will.

The baby’s father denied knowing she was missing.

