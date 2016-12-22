Cleveland teacher makes sure every student at his school gets a Christmas gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A local teacher is doing his part to make sure every student at his school has a merry Christmas.

Jeff Szwagulack teaches gym class at Artemus Ward in Cleveland.

He started a Go Fund Me account to raise enough money to buy every student a present. With that money, along with donations from organizations like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wal-Mart, Target, and Big Lots, he was able to make this wonderful thing happen.

"My parents growing up taught me to give a lot. They were always the first person at church to run up there and grab the giving tree gifts, and be generous to other people during the holidays... A lot of our kids don't have Christmas at home," Szwagulack said.

Santa showed up at the school Thursday to make the special deliveries!

Szwagulack said his fellow colleagues helped him wrap all the gifts handed out today.