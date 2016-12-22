Cleveland police spread Christmas cheer through acts of kindness thanks to secret Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police helped spread some Christmas cheer thanks to a big donation from a secret Santa.

A lifelong Clevelander, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he was inspired to help the people of this great city, but also help mend the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

Thursday morning, dozens of officers took to the streets, passing out $100 gift cards.

These random acts of kindness caught a lot of people by surprise and even brought some to tears. The officers enjoyed being able to help those living in the community too; some even taking pictures with the recipients of the cards.

They were doled out at random and in creative ways; some in fake traffic stops, others just by knocking on doors to various homes around Cleveland.

This all started when a man, who wanted to remain anonymous, was touched by a woman in need.

He says he was digging for quarters in his pocket to pay the parking meter before going into a meeting and couldn't find any. He says a woman who was on the street begging for money came over and fed the meter for him.

He says he gave her some cash, and she was so appreciative and gave him a big hug. He says the kindness of that woman touched him, and he wanted to be able to help others.