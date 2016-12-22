× Cavs’ Kevin Love talks ‘Game of Thrones,’ wrestling and NBA Finals

CLEVELAND– Kevin Love prefers dogs over cats, enjoys red velvet cake and would be an orthodontist if he didn’t play basketball.

The Cavaliers forward fielded questions from fans in his latest post for The Players’ Tribune and covered a wide range of topics.

Love, a huge fan of “Game of Thrones,” wrote his favorite character is the Hound and shared what he feels was the most heart-wrenching death on the show. He also talked about what his signature wrestling move would be and if he can wear a title belt on the court.

Of course, Love also answered a few questions about the NBA Finals.

“When I say we always believed we could win, that’s true — for our whole team. After our Game 2 loss, everyone in the world was saying it was over. I remember leaving Oracle and an old friend came up to me and said, ‘This is Ali-Foreman. This series is going to go the distance.’ At that point, he might have been the only person in Oracle, outside of me and my teammates, who believed we could get that series to a Game 7.”

When asked what he thought about stepping off the plane with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Love replied: “That I should have lent my shirt to J.R.”

He showed a lot of love for the Cavs organization and his teammates, especially Channing Frye. He said loves giving him post-game evaluations, and is, “a weird mix of a hype-man and a sports announcer.”

“He’s usually poking me in the chest and yelling. If you didn’t know him, you might be a little frightened by it,” Love wrote.

