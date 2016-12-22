× Arrest made in Akron barbershop shooting that injured 3 people

AKRON, Ohio — The man wanted for a shooting that injured three people at an Akron barbershop was arrested Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Robert Rodgers, 24, was taken into custody at around 12:30 p.m., after task force officers found out that he was staying at an apartment in Akron.

Officers set up surveillance around the building. When they saw a person fitting Rodgers’ description go inside, they went to the apartment and arrested him without incident.

On Dec. 1, at around 11 a.m., Rodgers was sitting in a barber chair with an apron on, getting ready to have his hair cut. The victim walked into the barbershop and started an argument with Rodgers.

That’s when, Akron police say, Rodgers pulled out a handgun from under the apron and fired several shots at the victim. The victim and two other customers inside of the barbershop were struck by bullets.

Rodgers then took off. The victims were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Due to the nature of this senseless act of violence, Rodgers was elevated to being a top priority of the task force. The dedication of the task force members paid off this afternoon with Rogers being taken into custody.”

Read more, here.