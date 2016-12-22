All about second chances: Man repairs, gives away free bikes to children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Bikes get a second chance to put a smile on a child's face thanks to a man in Northeast Ohio.

Juan Mendez and the Save the Bikes organization repair unwanted and donated bikes to give back to local children.. for free!

Save the Bikes has been doing this for three years and says there is no end in sight.

Mendez says there is nothing better than seeing a bike being taken to a good home.

He says all of the bikes that he gives away have a special message posted on them to remind the rider about the second chances we all get.